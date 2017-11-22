'PUBG' will be tweaked to add socialist-friendly messages in China

South Korea's PUBG Corp, nee Bluehole, says that the partnership with China's Tencent will improve the game's back-end infrastructure, enable work on anti-cheat software and "create a fair and sustainable ecosystem" by partnering with live-streaming platforms and internet cafes.

Tencent's localization will provide "healthy, positive cultural and value guidance," specifically for underage players. The game hasn't been banned outright yet, but it exists in a weird gray area. PUBG Corp and Tencent would be kind of foolish to ignore the Chinese gaming market given that it's the largest in the world, and, well, profits are more important to expansion than anything else for a growing company. To date, PUBG has sold more than 20 million copies; it will be released on Xbox One December 12th