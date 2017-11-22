Steam Autumn Sale cuts prices on 'Shadow of War' and 'Evil Within 2'

Entire franchises are on sale as well. The Fallout series is seeing price cuts of 50 to 75 percent, while Resident Evil prices have dropped as sharply as 87 percent.

The sale is notable for more than just the savings: this also marks the return of the Steam Awards. Like last year, you're not nominating titles along the usual genre divisions. You can pick the best non-violent game (because "the world is grim enough"), the game you like in spite of its flaws ("no apologies") and the game that still gets some TLC years after release ("labor of love"). Nominations are open until November 28th at 1PM Eastern, with voting and results due by December. Yes, it's ultimately Valve's bid to spur sales, but the oddball categories promise to highlight titles you might have overlooked.