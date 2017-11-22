China’s most popular mobile payment app comes to London

Camden is the first place in the UK to accept WeChat Pay at the point of sale. It's a small experiment, but one that could prove fruitful as Christmas draws near. SafeCharge has over 1,000 customers — many of which are based in the UK — and is now talking to other businesses, including department stores and luxury retailers, about similar support. That's not to say WeChat Pay will soon rival Google or Apple's platforms in the UK. But it could be a worthy rival for the Alibaba-owned Alipay, which recently launched a fresh marketing campaign on the London Underground.

Spotted. Alipay ad on the London underground. pic.twitter.com/HQKUCdWZrD — Matthew Brennan (@mbrennanchina) October 1, 2017