Xbox's $1 Game Pass includes 'Gears of War 4' and 'Mass Effect'

What's more, with the holidays arriving, you'll be able to give an Xbox Games Pass as a gift by going to the Xbox Game Pass Store and selecting "Buy as Gift." That makes sense, as Microsoft introduced game gifting for Insiders last month and launched the feature widely to the public last week.

On top of the three games mentioned, Microsoft is bringing four other new titles to Game Pass: Mass Effect, Mega Man 10, Casey Powell Lacross 16 and This War of Mine: The Little Ones. You'll also get the complete set of Gears of War games with an Xbox Game Pass. If you want to get that deal for $1, you'll have to act soon, as it's only valid between November 17th and 27th.