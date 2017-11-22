Xbox's $1 Game Pass includes 'Gears of War 4' and 'Mass Effect'

If you've been thinking about trying out the Xbox Game Pass, but don't want to risk the normal $10 price, Microsoft has a deal for you. It's offering the first month of membership for $1, giving you access to well over 100 games. It's also offering Xbox Gold for $1, so Xbox is clearly trying to push users onto memberships over the holidays. This month, new titles include Gears of War 4, Darksiders: Warmastered Edition, Sherlock Holmes: The Devil's Daughter and others.
What's more, with the holidays arriving, you'll be able to give an Xbox Games Pass as a gift by going to the Xbox Game Pass Store and selecting "Buy as Gift." That makes sense, as Microsoft introduced game gifting for Insiders last month and launched the feature widely to the public last week.
On top of the three games mentioned, Microsoft is bringing four other new titles to Game Pass: Mass Effect, Mega Man 10, Casey Powell Lacross 16 and This War of Mine: The Little Ones. You'll also get the complete set of Gears of War games with an Xbox Game Pass. If you want to get that deal for $1, you'll have to act soon, as it's only valid between November 17th and 27th.