Dive into 'Destiny 2' for free starting tomorrow

If you do decide to buy, any progress you've made in the trial will carry over to the full game.

The move comes at an unusual time for Bungie. It's facing (and addressing) complaints that Destiny 2's experience point system leads to diminishing cosmetic rewards for players who participate in lots of short-term activities (such as public events). In theory, that could push them to spend real cash for these perks instead of earning them through gameplay. While there's no evidence of a mass exodus of players, the free trial might attract would-be players who might have held off based on the stories they'd heard -- and of course, it might help build an audience ahead of the Curse of Osiris DLC launch on December 5th.