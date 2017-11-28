Google's lightweight YouTube Go app is out of beta

The big G has been tweaking YouTube Go since it first arrived in April, with its current design skewing closer to the original YouTube app, according to Android Police. Elsewhere, it remains unchanged. You still get plenty of compression controls for video quality and data usage -- plus, you can send local clips to nearby friends over Bluetooth. Ultimately, it's tailor-made for low-bandwidth regions. But, as we've seen with Google's offline features for Maps, that doesn't mean it will remain an Asia exclusive. Too impatient to wait? You can always pony up for YouTube Red instead.