YouTube’s Community social feature set to expand to more creators

Last year, YouTube launched its Community tab -- a social feature that lets creators engage with their followers through text, video, photos and more. At launch, YouTube had extended the feature to just a few creators, and the rollout has been slow ever since. But the response has been pretty positive and YouTube said it planned to add more channels following the launch. Well, today, Golden State Warrior and big Community tab fan Kevin Durant tweeted that he had heard the feature would open up to more creators quite soon. And YouTube Chief Product Officer Neal Mohan all but confirmed that is indeed the case.