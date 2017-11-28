Show More Results

Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: AOL
save
Save
share

YouTube’s Community social feature set to expand to more creators

It launched last year as a very limited rollout.
Mallory Locklear, @mallorylocklear
1h ago in Internet
Comments
93 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
AOL

Last year, YouTube launched its Community tab -- a social feature that lets creators engage with their followers through text, video, photos and more. At launch, YouTube had extended the feature to just a few creators, and the rollout has been slow ever since. But the response has been pretty positive and YouTube said it planned to add more channels following the launch. Well, today, Golden State Warrior and big Community tab fan Kevin Durant tweeted that he had heard the feature would open up to more creators quite soon. And YouTube Chief Product Officer Neal Mohan all but confirmed that is indeed the case.

It's unclear as of now how big the rollout will be, but it seems like we can expect an official announcement from YouTube sometime soon. Naturally, Durant posted the news on his YouTube Community page, which you can check out here.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr