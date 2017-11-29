HTC's latest VR investments include a brain control startup

Other startups focus on everything from racing simulators and theme park rides to behind-the-scenes frameworks for multiplayer or VR character animation.

The support brings Vive X's startup tally to more than 80 companies and gives a better picture of HTC's strategy. Itwants to get its fingers in as many pies as possible to foster the VR community at large and create a wider audience for its headsets. Some of these startups could wind up supporting the competition as well, but HTC is clearly betting that it's worth the risk.