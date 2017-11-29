Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: Neurable
save
Save
share

HTC's latest VR investments include a brain control startup

The Vive X program is also backing 4K VR streaming and augmented surgery.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago in Wearables
Comments
185 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Neurable

HTC is continuing its quest to fund promising VR startups, and its latest batch includes a few pushing the boundaries of what's possible in virtual spaces. The Vive X program is backing 26 companies that include Neurable, the company building a brain control system for the Vive headset -- they'll have help fulfilling their vision of wand-free VR. Other notable investment targets include eLoupes' light-field based surgery imaging system, QuarkVR's 4K-per-eye simultaneous video streaming and Wewod's location-based VR (which has served customers like Disney and Nintendo).

Other startups focus on everything from racing simulators and theme park rides to behind-the-scenes frameworks for multiplayer or VR character animation.

The support brings Vive X's startup tally to more than 80 companies and gives a better picture of HTC's strategy. Itwants to get its fingers in as many pies as possible to foster the VR community at large and create a wider audience for its headsets. Some of these startups could wind up supporting the competition as well, but HTC is clearly betting that it's worth the risk.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr