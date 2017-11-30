Wirecutter's best deals: Save $70 on a Dell 27-inch monitor

Street price: $185; deal price: $130 w/ code SKYBELLCM17

Use code SKYBELLCM17 in the shopping cart to drop the price of our top smart doorbell cam to $130 -- $55 off the usual price of around $185. This is the first notable discount we've seen for the SkyBell and the code works for both colors. Pick one up while this lasts as they're likely to go fast.

The Skybell HD is our top pick in our guide to the best smart doorbell camera. Stacey Higginbotham wrote, "The SkyBell HD's built-in motion-detection sensor proved more reliable than others we tested, and SkyBell has tweaked the model's capabilities since our previous update to this guide—when motion is detected, the camera now saves a few seconds of video from before the motion occurred. This means that you can see more of the event that triggered the motion sensor, making it more useful than other doorbell cameras. (With some other cameras, it's fairly common to catch the backside of a person who has triggered the doorbell as he or she walks away.) The week's worth of free video storage means you can go on vacation and still have a record of what happened on your front porch—without having to pay for that record. Customizable LEDs, plus integration with popular connected-home products and ecosystems, such as Amazon Echo, SmartThings, Works with Nest, and IFTTT, means that SkyBell HD is more likely to work with other smart devices you may already have."

Street price: $35; deal price: $26

While it's a dollar more than we saw during Black Friday week, the Bodum Chambord is a nice value at $26 and is at one of the lower prices we've seen for it in the last few months. This french press, the 34-ounce size, rarely ever drops below $25, so if you're willing to pay the extra buck, it's still a good deal and a nice present for the coffee lover in your life.

The Bodum Chambord French Press is our runner-up pick in our guide to the best french press. Sabrina Imbler wrote, "Designed in the 1950s, the Bodum Chambord looks like the quintessential French press. It also brews good coffee, and its steel frame is more durable than the Bodum Brazil's plastic body. Otherwise, it has the exact same beaker, internal plunger, and filtering screens as our top pick, the Brazil. In our testing, this press produced the same brew as the Brazil, retaining most of the tasting notes of the coffee and little of the grit of the grounds. We also found this model easy and smooth to plunge.

Imbler continued, "The Chambord is not our top pick because it does the same job as the Brazil for a higher price (sometimes twice as much). And though the metal exterior feels sturdier than the Brazil's plastic, the Chambord's glass beaker is just as fragile as that of any other glass press. But if you prefer the aesthetics of the Chambord, it might be worth paying the extra cash."

Street price: $450; deal price: $367

At $367, this is the lowest price we've seen on our upgrade air purifier pick, perfect for bigger spaces or worse allergies. The street price of this purifier has dropped from a sky-high $550 down closer to $450 in the last year, but $367 is still a really nice price. Pick one up and be ready for spring allergies.

The Coway Airmega 300 is the upgrade pick in our guide to the best air purifier. Tim Heffernan and John Holecek wrote, "If you have severe allergies or other serious health issues related to airborne particles, or if you need to clean the air in a large space, we recommend the Coway Airmega 300. It's HEPA-rated and designed to clear spaces of about 500 square feet at five complete air changes per hour (about 1.5 times the coverage of the Coway and the Winix at that level of air movement), or 1,250 square feet at two complete air changes. In our tests, the Airmega 300 and a slightly more powerful version, the 400, have consistently been at or near the top in terms of particulate reduction. Their unique twin filters permit very high airflow, allowing them to run on lower settings when the air is relatively clean or to rapidly filter very large volumes of air on the highest setting, as you might when allergens or pollution are elevated. But they are expensive; the 300 series costs about $1,200 (including the purchase price, electricity, and replacement filters) over five years—about double the cost of our pick."

Street price: $470; deal price: $400

Since the street price has been steadily climbing over the past few months since this monitor has been discontinued, we've seen few worthwhile deals. This deal drops the U2715H $300 below the street price it's been at for November, and a solid $70 drop from the normal average street price. It's hard to say how long this deal will last, but it probably won't stick around.

The Dell U2715H is our previous pick in our guide to the best 27-inch monitor. David Murphy and John Higgins wrote, "Our previous pick, the Dell UltraSharp U2715H, is very close in quality and features to our pick and runner-up. It has two HDMI inputs as opposed to one and the USB ports are all on the back like on our pick, but its contrast ratio is a little worse than the U2717D. If you can find it for less than either of our picks, it's still a good monitor, but it's been discontinued, so it's unclear how long you'll be able to find one."

Because great deals don't just happen on Thursday, sign up for our daily deals email and we'll send you the best deals we find every weekday. Also, deals change all the time, and some of these may have expired. To see an updated list of current deals, please go to thewirecutter.com.