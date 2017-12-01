Bungie details 'Destiny 2' DLC's new weapons and armor

The Bungie team also released a weapons and armor preview, for those who were disappointed that a look at the new gear was cancelled. You can see a glimpse of powerful weapons and new emotes.

Bungie opted not to do a Curse of Osiris livestream in the face of criticism it's received from its user base. Players who have been immersed in Destiny 2 found that there wasn't quite enough to do, and there are problems with the experience points system. Bungie has been tweaking its in-game economy based on player feedback, and it looks like it's smoothing out the rough patches.