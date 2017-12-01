Bungie details 'Destiny 2' DLC's new weapons and armor

At the end of October, Bungie announced that the first DLC for Destiny 2, Curse of Osiris, would be available starting December 5th. Now, the company has discussed details of how exactly the release will work. Players can start preloading the expansion starting at 8 AM PST on December 5th. Xbox One users will need 44 GB of free space, while PS4 users will require 88 GB. PC users fall somewhere in between at 68 GB. You can follow @BungieHelp on Twitter for updates, including on downtime and the actual release time of Curse of Osiris.
The Bungie team also released a weapons and armor preview, for those who were disappointed that a look at the new gear was cancelled. You can see a glimpse of powerful weapons and new emotes.
Bungie opted not to do a Curse of Osiris livestream in the face of criticism it's received from its user base. Players who have been immersed in Destiny 2 found that there wasn't quite enough to do, and there are problems with the experience points system. Bungie has been tweaking its in-game economy based on player feedback, and it looks like it's smoothing out the rough patches.