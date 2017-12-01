Lego AR-Studio puts virtual dragons in your physical sets

Best of all, the app is free -- of course, you'll still have to stump up for those physical Lego sets to get it to work. The virtual extras also equate to less sorting of clutter (because not everyone can build an AI to organize the colourful blocks).

Bear in mind, this being ARKit, only Apple's flagships packing either the A9 or A10 processors can handle the heat, which boils down to the iPhone 6S and beyond. Alas, that may not bode well for those parents that are overly-protective of their brand-spanking new iPhone X. In addition, the app is also available on the 2017 iPad, and the iPad Pro (10.5-inch, 12.9-inch, and 9.7-inch models).

The arrival of Lego AR-Studio doesn't mean the toy-maker is giving up on video games. It's still cranking out movie tie-ins like clockwork, and this year it released its Minecraft rival, Lego Worlds. But, for the time being at least, it's leaving the toy-to-life trend to Skylanders.