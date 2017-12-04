OnePlus launches 'Star Wars' 5T in time for 'The Last Jedi'

OnePlus teased the device via at the Bengaluru Comic Con in India, and will unveil it in Mumbai at a popup store on December 14th, with ticket sales kicking off on Thursday. In a teaser video (below) it also revealed what looks like a new, more geometric font, but that might be strictly part of the Star Wars branding tie-in.

Disney has done smartphone merchandising deals before, most notably with Japan's Softbank on a special-edition Star Wars: Rogue One device. However, OnePlus presents itself as a company that can offer premium smartphones on the cheap because it's lean and mean, so it's a bit weird to see it splurging on what must be an expensive Star Wars license -- even if it's only in India. On the other hand, there's no doubt that the Special Edition 5T pushes all the buttons for Android and Star Wars fans, two groups that have a lot of crossover. There's no word on whether it'll arrive in other regions.