OnePlus launches 'Star Wars' 5T in time for 'The Last Jedi'

As Star Wars: The Last Jedi approaches its December 15th theatrical release, get ready to see the power of Disney's fully armed and operational merchandising machine. OnePlus has revealed that it will be part of that circus with the 5T Star Wars Limited Edition smartphone. Coming to India on December 14th, it's bedecked with a red side button, backside Star Wars logo and screen theme featuring First Order stormtrooper wallpaper.
OnePlus teased the device via at the Bengaluru Comic Con in India, and will unveil it in Mumbai at a popup store on December 14th, with ticket sales kicking off on Thursday. In a teaser video (below) it also revealed what looks like a new, more geometric font, but that might be strictly part of the Star Wars branding tie-in.
Disney has done smartphone merchandising deals before, most notably with Japan's Softbank on a special-edition Star Wars: Rogue One device. However, OnePlus presents itself as a company that can offer premium smartphones on the cheap because it's lean and mean, so it's a bit weird to see it splurging on what must be an expensive Star Wars license -- even if it's only in India. On the other hand, there's no doubt that the Special Edition 5T pushes all the buttons for Android and Star Wars fans, two groups that have a lot of crossover. There's no word on whether it'll arrive in other regions.