Sony begins 14-day in-home PSVR trial program

Sony's grip on the indie market is slipping, though that may be part of the plan for the future of Playstation. More and more, we're seeing the company support virtual reality and its flagship PSVR system with various games, accessories and bundles hoping to convert us all to the immersive gaming platform. In yet another push, Sony just announced an initiative aimed at those of us who haven't taken the plunge, yet: a way to try out PlayStation VR in your own home. Of course, the demand is so high that the site you use to sign up has already reached the maximum number of users.