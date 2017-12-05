Lyft expands its non-emergency medical transportation services

Circulation says that around 3.6 million patients miss medical appointments every year in the US due to lack of adequate transportation but that with its service, appointment no-shows are reduced from 20-25 percent down to eight percent. Uber is also one of the transport options available through Circulation and at launch, Circulation was Uber's preferred healthcare platform partner. The new partnership with Lyft will give patients even more ride options going forward.

Lyft has previously partnered with CareMore Health System and American Medical Response to provide non-emergency medical transportation. "Circulation seamlessly connects to Lyft's API, making it easy for health facilities to request a Lyft ride when they need one," Lyft Business VP Gyre Renwick said in a statement. "Together, we're working to remove transportation barriers that previously stood in the way of getting people the care they need."

Image: Circulation