Lytro shuts down its multi-focus photo sharing platform

The only way now to view the multi-focus images is via Lytro's desktop application, or using the Illum camera itself. All the living pictures we posted on our Illum mini-review, for instance, have now disappeared, leaving a black box, as shown below. The best you can do is use the app to export JPEGs or other conventional formats.

No other camera companies ever adopted light field-type tech, but it is being pursued by companies like Avegant, and Lytro itself, for virtual and augmented reality. Shuttering its online platform effectively marks the end of Lytro's consumer camera adventure, and will no doubt leave the (very few) Illum buyers bitter.