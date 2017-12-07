A fifth of startup founders think sexism reports are 'overblown'

Only 17 percent of those polled identified as women, so it's no surprise that the majority of them believe the issue can be rectified by bringing more female venture capitalists into the industry. Men, on the other hand, claim the answer is sensitivity training and, curiously, more media coverage. Clearly, then, these figures aren't telling the whole story, which could explain why, when asked how long they believe it will take for the tech workforce to become representative of the general population in terms of race and gender, a third said more than 20 years. Depressingly, several complained that the question didn't include an option for "never".