Walmart sells meal kits to challenge Amazon and Blue Apron

The store chain just partnered with BuzzFeed's Tasty team to integrate purchases into the mobile app's recipes (shown above). At present, it's limited to buying the cookware you need to complete a recipe (such as measuring cups or a slow cooker), but an update in 2018 will include the groceries themselves and services like grocery pickup. If you're a kitchen rookie, you might have a one-stop shop for everything you need.

That's potentially an advantage over Amazon's Allrecipes pact, which can assemble the ingredients for a given meal but doesn't offer the equipment. Not that Walmart can remain cozy -- it wouldn't be at all shocking if Amazon eventually gives you the opportunity to buy absolutely everything.