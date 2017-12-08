Apple is reportedly buying Shazam and its music identification tech

Of course, Shazam already works on both iOS and OS X. The song ID feature was added to iPhones with iOS 8 and it hit the desktop back in 2014. Shazam also goes to work on much more than phones and PCs. Most recently, the music discovery tech was added to Samsung smart TVs. The company also has a background listening tool that's always ready to recognize a song or audio clip. Sounds like a good feature for a smart speaker, eh?

Shazam does more than just audio identification, too. In 2015, the company began recognizing packaged goods, books, magazines and other merchandise -- another area Apple would likely be interested in improving its own offerings. We've reached out to Apple for comment on the report and we'll update this post if we hear back.