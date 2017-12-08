The Morning After: Friday, December 8th 2017

Hey, good morning! You look fabulous.
There's plenty of news from last night's Game Awards, plus a ride in the surprisingly tech-heavy 2018 Ford Mustang.
Last night's event was about more than just trophies (congratulations to GotY The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild) -- we also got some big premieres and announcements. Think Bayonetta 3 as a Switch exclusive, and a new DLC for Zelda that's ready for you to play right now and an... interesting eight-minute trailer for Kojima's Death Stranding.
Why Qualcomm's Tech Summit mattered
During a three-day tech summit, Qualcomm showed off a new high-end mobile CPU, a USB-C audio DAC and laptops that blur the line between PCs and phones. Catch up on all you may have missed with this short video.
While the Mustang's exterior, tire-spinning power and roar make it seem like a big dumb (but fun) animal, this pony has gotten an impressive tech upgrade.
Uber paid off a 20-year-old Florida man to destroy hacked data
The individual, whose identity Uber refuses to disclose, received $100,000 hidden as a "bug bounty" for destroying the info, which exposed the personal data of roughly 57 million customers and drivers. The ride-hailing firm then kept quiet about the breach for more than a year.
'PUBG' will hit v1.0 on December 20th
PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds is already a phenomenon in Steam Early Access, but in a couple of weeks, it'll be ready for an official release. Don't expect much to change, including the price, but there's a second map that brings its battle royale gameplay to a new desert setting.
Cryptocurrency mining marketplace loses $64 million to hackers
Someone nabbed 4,700 bitcoin from the NiceHash marketplace. They were worth $64 million at the time, but with the cryptocurrency's skyrocketing exchange rate, the heist's value is now $76 million.
The best gifts for the PC gamer in your life
If you need headphones, a mouse, keyboard, mic, webcam or actual games, then we've got you covered.
