The Morning After: Friday, December 8th 2017

Everybody's pregnant.The Game Awards 2017

Last night's event was about more than just trophies (congratulations to GotY The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild) -- we also got some big premieres and announcements. Think Bayonetta 3 as a Switch exclusive, and a new DLC for Zelda that's ready for you to play right now and an... interesting eight-minute trailer for Kojima's Death Stranding.

The future of technologies like AI, 5G, AR and VR.Why Qualcomm's Tech Summit mattered

During a three-day tech summit, Qualcomm showed off a new high-end mobile CPU, a USB-C audio DAC and laptops that blur the line between PCs and phones. Catch up on all you may have missed with this short video.

More brains to go with its brawn.2018 Ford Mustang GT review

While the Mustang's exterior, tire-spinning power and roar make it seem like a big dumb (but fun) animal, this pony has gotten an impressive tech upgrade.

Curious.Uber paid off a 20-year-old Florida man to destroy hacked data

The individual, whose identity Uber refuses to disclose, received $100,000 hidden as a "bug bounty" for destroying the info, which exposed the personal data of roughly 57 million customers and drivers. The ride-hailing firm then kept quiet about the breach for more than a year.

With double the maps.'PUBG' will hit v1.0 on December 20th

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds is already a phenomenon in Steam Early Access, but in a couple of weeks, it'll be ready for an official release. Don't expect much to change, including the price, but there's a second map that brings its battle royale gameplay to a new desert setting.

Hot wallet.Cryptocurrency mining marketplace loses $64 million to hackers

Someone nabbed 4,700 bitcoin from the NiceHash marketplace. They were worth $64 million at the time, but with the cryptocurrency's skyrocketing exchange rate, the heist's value is now $76 million.

'tis the season.The best gifts for the PC gamer in your life

If you need headphones, a mouse, keyboard, mic, webcam or actual games, then we've got you covered.

But wait, there's more...

The Morning After is a new daily newsletter from Engadget designed to help you fight off FOMO. Who knows what you'll miss if you don't Subscribe.

Craving even more? Like us on Facebook or Follow us on Twitter.

Have a suggestion on how we can improve The Morning After? Send us a note.