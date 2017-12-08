‘The Game Awards’ round-up: catch all the best bits

Highlights this year included Hideo Kojima and Guillermo Del Toro's ongoing bromance (which came with a side-helping of Death Stranding) -- the game's star Norman Reedus was also on hand to help out. The ceremony's most WTF moment came from Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons dev Josef Fares, whose expletive-filled intro for his next project A Way Out included a middle-finger to the Oscars and props to current enemy number one EA (the game's publisher).

Josef Fares brought a new trailer for A Way Out to #TheGameAwards. And he has a message for The Oscars, too. pic.twitter.com/pvyXfVLmln — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 8, 2017

Nintendo was the big winner on the night, courtesy of Zelda: Breath of the Wild's game of the year win, for which it beat out Persona 5, Horizon: Zero Dawn, Mario Odyssey, and Steam record-breaker PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds. The gaming giant also bagged an additional four gongs, bringing its final tally to five.