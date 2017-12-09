Next 'Overwatch' competitive season will have more changes

The other adjustment only affects Diamond, Master and Grandmaster tier players, so unless you git gud you won't even notice it. These are the players to whom skill rank likely means the most and they'll want to know everything about how it's changing. Until now, skill rank changes up or down (while largely determined by a win or loss) have been affected by things like how many matches you've played, how the game thinks you performed, and whether or not your team was favored going into the match. For top players in the new season, the personal performance curve will go away, hopefully encouraging players to try to win instead of hunting stats to please the system.

We'll see how the community responds (Genji mains this means you) after January 2nd when the new tweaks go into effect.