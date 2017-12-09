Next 'Overwatch' competitive season will have more changes

While Overwatch is still in its seventh competitive season, Blizzard has already tipped its hand about a couple of changes due in season eight. With these matches focused on creating even pairings to rate skill, next season the plan is to tighten the range allowed between the highest ranked player on a team and the lowest. The plan is to test these new settings through December and figure out the final figures in January, although current brackets on ratings determining who can queue together will not change.
The other adjustment only affects Diamond, Master and Grandmaster tier players, so unless you git gud you won't even notice it. These are the players to whom skill rank likely means the most and they'll want to know everything about how it's changing. Until now, skill rank changes up or down (while largely determined by a win or loss) have been affected by things like how many matches you've played, how the game thinks you performed, and whether or not your team was favored going into the match. For top players in the new season, the personal performance curve will go away, hopefully encouraging players to try to win instead of hunting stats to please the system.
We'll see how the community responds (Genji mains this means you) after January 2nd when the new tweaks go into effect.