YouTube makes a few of its Red Originals free for the holidays

When you're stuck taking care of kids this holiday season, you could either watch Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer for the umpteenth time, or you could keep up with the times and turn to YouTube. The streaming giant has had a YouTube Kids offering for awhile now, but just for the holidays, it's offering up something new: Starting today through January 2nd, YouTube is making five of its family-friendly YouTube Red originals completely free for viewing on the YouTube Kids app. This is especially momentous because, according to YouTube, this is the first time it's made any of its YouTube Red series available for free in their entirety.

The shows are as follows: DanTDM Creates a Big Scene, Hyperlinked, Kings of Atlantis, Fruit Ninja and We Are Savvy. And since you have a few weeks to watch these, you could conceivably binge-watch all of them before the new year without paying a dime. And hey, if your kids get hooked, that might persuade you to signup for YouTube Red proper after the promotion is over.

Though the promotion has likely been in the planning stages for awhile now, it arrives at a time when YouTube probably wouldn't mind the positive publicity. It's recently had to clamp down on several child-exploitation YouTube channels, inappropriate content masquerading as child-friendly and it also pulled autocomplete search results with child abuse terminology. Recently, it's even hired over 10,000 people to help moderate content.

At the same time, YouTube also wants to push its Red offering even further. It recently unveiled a whole spate of new Originals that include a high school basketball series with Lebron James and a Tinder dating comedy. At last check a few months ago, YouTube Red reported over 250 million views.