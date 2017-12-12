Amazon Prime Video will stream in HDR10+ on Samsung TVs

This still isn't quite as good as Dolby Vision. While HDR10+ shares the same scene-by-scene HDR mastering as Vision, it's stuck with "just" 10-bit color versus Dolby's 12-bit palette. For Samsung, the main allure is that HDR10+ is open and royalty-free. The company doesn't have to give Dolby a cut where competitors like LG do, and the technology could be relatively ubiquitous if Samsung can persuade more partners to support it (Panasonic is already onboard).

As it is, Amazon's support significantly boosts the value of Samsung's TVs if you insist on watching in HDR whenever possible. And you might not be limited to Amazon for much longer. Netflix recently told TechRadar that there's a "possibility" it will support HDR10+ in the future, so higher-quality HDR may become relatively commonplace.