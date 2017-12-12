Three expands ‘Feel at Home’ roaming to 11 more destinations

Feel at Home is a tempting perk for Brits who frequently travel abroad. You can, after all, just pack your bags and go — there are no extra data bundles or hidden limits to worry about. It's convenient, but not necessarily the best value. Feel at Home is only useful provided you have a healthy number of texts, minutes and megabytes in the first place. If you can find a better deal domestically, it's worth weighing the price of a roaming add-on. Vodafone, for instance, has inclusive roaming in 50 destinations (some of which are outside the EU) and 60 "roam further" locations, which require an additional £6 fee. In short, just remember to do your homework.