Axiim launches the first wireless audio transmitter for Xbox

The Link transmitter is a compact and fuss-free way to tap into up to 7.1 wireless audio channels, and guarantees reliable, uncompressed transmission to wireless speakers. Its inherent function means it eliminates the need for speaker wires, but it also has a magnetic base, so you can sling it on the back of your TV out of sight. It's a neat way to enjoy premium audio while gaming, and works with all WiSA compliant brands, so you're not restricted when it comes to speaker choice. It's also the first Wireless Speaker and Audio Association endorsed multi-channel product for Xbox, but the company's recent move into this sector means it certainly won't be the last.