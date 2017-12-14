Disney buys Fox's studios and cable TV channels for $52 billion

While possible implications for the Marvel Cinematic Universe will come to any comic book movie fan's mind first -- yes, Deadpool and the Fantastic Four are included, not to mention distribution for Star Wars Episode IV -- this purchase is all about Disney's place in a changing TV landscape. As cord-cutting has increased and subscribers have shifted away from mainstays like ESPN, Disney is bulking up and preparing to launch its own streaming service in 2019 -- which now has a much larger library to pull from.

As Disney moves into its BAMTech-powered internet video future, the plan is apparently to own as much contnet as possible. What's unclear is whether regulators will allow this deal to proceed. Even though Comcast has already acquired NBCUniversal, AT&T's proposed acquisition of Time Warner is undergoing intense scrutiny and this pairing will likely get a similar response.

Developing...