As FCC Chairman Ajit Pai was in the middle of giving his comment on the net neutrality proposal, someone handed him a note. He quickly said that on advice of security, the Commission needed to take a break. The feed was then cut off. Politico kept its feed of the evacuated room up and it showed law enforcement and bomb-sniffing dogs searching the room.

Update: After just a few minutes, the Commissioners and audience members returned to the room, the security concern seemingly resolved.