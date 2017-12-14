Watch the FCC's net neutrality vote at 10:30AM ET

Today is the day that the internet as we know it could change dramatically. Starting at 10:30 AM Eastern, FCC chairman and former Verizon lawyer Ajit Pai is expected to wipe out net neutrality and repeal Title II regulations that classify broadband as a utility. And you can watch it happen at the link below. You might have to wait a bit before Pai almost assuredly enacts the Restoring Internet Freedom ruling, though. There are a few other items he has to get through before potentially enacting detrimental changes to how we access information and use the internet in general.