Microsoft's Mixer app relaunches with more streaming features

Thanks to community feedback during the beta period, the new version also comes with a host of other features, including push notifications, tap-and-hold video previews and enhanced stream page and player settings. The refresh may not bring it entirely up to speed with its main rival, Twitch, which has a new focus on the lucrative pro-streaming market, but it does help position it as a serious contender in the field, and certainly provides greater flexibility for new features in the near future. It's available on Android now, and on iOS in the coming days.