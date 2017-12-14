Microsoft's Mixer app relaunches with more streaming features

Microsoft's revamped Mixer app is coming out of beta. Back in October the company announced it was working on redesigning the livestreaming app to make it easier to find new and relevant gaming broadcasts. Features included a reworked Trending section, a featured streams carousel and better filters, among others. The team has completely pulled apart Mixer's existing underlying framework to rebuild it on a brand new code base, which means updates and bug fixes should come faster than ever.
Thanks to community feedback during the beta period, the new version also comes with a host of other features, including push notifications, tap-and-hold video previews and enhanced stream page and player settings. The refresh may not bring it entirely up to speed with its main rival, Twitch, which has a new focus on the lucrative pro-streaming market, but it does help position it as a serious contender in the field, and certainly provides greater flexibility for new features in the near future. It's available on Android now, and on iOS in the coming days.