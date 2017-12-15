Microsoft patent points to folding dual-screen notebook

In one image, half of the screen serves as a display while the other half has a virtual keyboard and trackpad. In another image, the device is situated in a tent-like formation with its display showing an alarm clock.

Microsoft also filed a patent in January that featured a hinged device, though these new filings provide quite a bit more detail. And this patent bears more than a little similarity to Microsoft's old Courier project. The company isn't the only one pursuing a foldable mobile device, however. There's ZTE's interesting but flawed Axon M and Lenovo's Yoga Book, though that doesn't have two screens. And Samsung has teased a foldable Galaxy Note device that it says could launch as early as next year.

This patent doesn't give us any clue as to when or even if such a device will hit the market but it provides an intriguing peek into what could be on the way.

Image: Microsoft