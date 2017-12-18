There’s a fake version of ‘Cuphead’ on the App Store (updated)

Xbox's retro-inspired Cuphead is on the App Store. There's just one problem: it's a fake. While the iTunes preview page looks legit, the game isn't actually an official project from designer Studio MDHR. A quick whois search reveals that the phoney website is hosted in Hungary and that registered owner, Sheridens LTD. has done this sort of thing before with an unofficial mobile port of melee brawler Gang Beasts. In fact, the fake Studio MDHR website was set up less than two months ago.
No one's stopping you from downloading Cuphead to your iPad or iPhone, of course, just know that it's probably not going to be a great experience. This version uses on-screen controls for things like moving and shooting, which isn't exactly ideal. We've reached out for more information and will update this post should it arrive. For now, be warned that despite what the store page says, this isn't an official port of one of Xbox's best games.
Update: That didn't take long: As of 10:43 AM Eastern, the fake version of Cuphead has been removed from the App Store. Studio MDHR's Ryan Moldenhauer told us that this isn't the first time someone has cloned Cuphead.
"We constantly find Cuphead rip-off games on the iOS storefront, but this is the first time someone has tried to directly sign up under our actual company name and sell a fraudulent version of our game," he said. "It's unfortunate because it's time consuming for us to have to keep contacting the storefronts to get them to remove these frauds. We don't want fans to think it's our stuff –- because it isn't and it could possibly be malicious."
There is a Cuphead imposter app on the iOS store -- this is a scam. We are working on removing the fraudulent app ASAP!— Studio MDHR (@StudioMDHR) December 18, 2017