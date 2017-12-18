There’s a fake version of ‘Cuphead’ on the App Store (updated)

No one's stopping you from downloading Cuphead to your iPad or iPhone, of course, just know that it's probably not going to be a great experience. This version uses on-screen controls for things like moving and shooting, which isn't exactly ideal. We've reached out for more information and will update this post should it arrive. For now, be warned that despite what the store page says, this isn't an official port of one of Xbox's best games.

Update: That didn't take long: As of 10:43 AM Eastern, the fake version of Cuphead has been removed from the App Store. Studio MDHR's Ryan Moldenhauer told us that this isn't the first time someone has cloned Cuphead.

"We constantly find Cuphead rip-off games on the iOS storefront, but this is the first time someone has tried to directly sign up under our actual company name and sell a fraudulent version of our game," he said. "It's unfortunate because it's time consuming for us to have to keep contacting the storefronts to get them to remove these frauds. We don't want fans to think it's our stuff –- because it isn't and it could possibly be malicious."