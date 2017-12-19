FAA names seven nuclear research labs as no-drone zones

The agency didn't reveal DOE's explanation for the request, but it clarified that there are (a few) exceptions wherein drones will be permitted to fly near the facilities. Most likely, the FAA will approve requests to fly UAVs over the labs for inspection and the like -- those who get caught flying over the sites without permission are subject to civil penalties and criminal charges.

Over the past few years, the FAA has prohibited drones from flying near numerous other locations, including military bases, Washington DC and 10 famous US landmarks such as the Statue of Liberty. If you're keeping an eye on where you can fly your machine, take note that the list will just likely keep on growing: According to the FAA's announcement, it's currently considering more "no-drone zone" requests from federal security agencies.