The Void's large-scale VR gaming is coming to Las Vegas

The Vegas and Glendale locations open in early 2018, and tickets for both should go on sale soon.

The Void still isn't going to be a common sighting, and VR arcades as a whole are still quite rare. The new locations could go some ways toward making this kind of grand-scale VR more accessible, though. You can give it a try on a Vegas vacation, and Glendale Galleria is one of the larger and more popular malls in southern California.