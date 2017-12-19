The Void's large-scale VR gaming is coming to Las Vegas

The Void's room-sized, immersive VR gaming is only available in a handful of locations right now, so even a modest expansion is important... it's big deal, then, that the company just added two new venues. The entertainment startup has has unveiled plans to open Void Experience Centers in Las Vegas' The Venetian/The Palazzo hotel (specifically, the Grand Canal Shoppes) and the Glendale Galleria in Glendale, California. Both new locations will showcase Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire, an experience where you go undercover as a Stormtrooper.
The Vegas and Glendale locations open in early 2018, and tickets for both should go on sale soon.
The Void still isn't going to be a common sighting, and VR arcades as a whole are still quite rare. The new locations could go some ways toward making this kind of grand-scale VR more accessible, though. You can give it a try on a Vegas vacation, and Glendale Galleria is one of the larger and more popular malls in southern California.