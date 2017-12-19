Twitch launches a live-streaming reality show

The reality TV genre has pretty much got all bases covered -- there's even a TV show featuring people... watching TV -- but now live-gaming is making its way into the fold with Stream On, by Twitch Studios. The brand's first-ever game show features creators who have made it as far as Twitch's Partnership program but still need a boost to make streaming a full-time career. The show pits them against one another Hunger Games-style in a series of challenges, for the grand prize of $5,000 a month for a year.
Stream On will take place across multiple channels as contestants compete throughout the week from their home streaming setups, with the action punctuated by a weekly recap and elimination show from Twitch Studios. Viewers in Twitch chat will have their say in who stays and who goes, with the ultimate victor being the individual deemed best at entertaining and leading a gaming community. Twitch is currently looking for participants, so if you're a Partner and think you've got what it takes (and reside in the US, UK or Canada), apply today to be in the with chance of making live-streaming history (or at least winning a sweet cash prize).