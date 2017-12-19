Twitch launches a live-streaming reality show

Stream On will take place across multiple channels as contestants compete throughout the week from their home streaming setups, with the action punctuated by a weekly recap and elimination show from Twitch Studios. Viewers in Twitch chat will have their say in who stays and who goes, with the ultimate victor being the individual deemed best at entertaining and leading a gaming community. Twitch is currently looking for participants, so if you're a Partner and think you've got what it takes (and reside in the US, UK or Canada), apply today to be in the with chance of making live-streaming history (or at least winning a sweet cash prize).