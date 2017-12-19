Waymo preps for self-driving taxi service with rider insurance deal

While the exact details of the coverage aren't specified, it's fairly comprehensive. You'll get compensation for medical expenses if there's a crash, but there will also be payouts for trip interruptions and property loss. If your phone gets smashed in a collision, you probably won't have replace it with your own funds.

This is a gamble for both Trov and its insurance underwriter, Munich Re. There could be many headaches if there's an accident with few clear answers. But that's the point, really -- these companies want to experiment with insuring self-driving cars now so that they're ready when the technology hits the mainstream. If car ownership declines and many people simply hail a robotic ride whenever they need it, Waymo's insurance offering could quickly become the norm.