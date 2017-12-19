Windows 10's 'Timeline' continuity is available for testing

That's not the only addition, of course. The preview also gives you access to Sets, or groups of apps bundled together in tabs to help you focus on a given task (say, editing a report that includes text, a presentation and notes). Cortana's Notebook has been revamped with an Organizer section that gives quick access to lists and reminders and simpler setup. And did we mention that you can use Cortana to control Spotify?

Other improvements include greater customization of the My People section, better resolution scaling settings (such as overriding settings on an app-by-app basis) and more advanced trackpad gestures like pinch-to-zoom. And sure enough, Microsoft's Fluent design language is spreading through the OS -- including a new look for Windows' general settings section.

You may want to be cautious about using this test release on a crucial PC given that Fast Ring previews tend to be buggier than their slower brethren. And of course, it's going to be a while before Timeline and the other features reach polished releases. Even if you hold off, though, this is still a valuable update -- it's a peek at what Windows 10 will look like in 2018.