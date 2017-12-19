Wink pairs with Sonos to auto-tune your smart home

Wink's successor to its original Hub is essentially a control panel for all your connected products. After paring your Sonos system via the Wink app, you can trigger smart home devices to auto-play tracks and playlists, for example when you step in the house, using Wink Robots. You can also add Sonos music controls to the Shortcuts section in the Wink app, in order to blast tunes throughout the house from virtually any room. Then all that's left is to nail the smart lighting to match the jams.