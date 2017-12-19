YouTube TV apps for Apple TV and Roku are coming in early 2018

YouTubeTV is available across 84 different metro areas, and can be viewed on Chromecast, Xbox One, Android TV and newer Samsung and LG smart TVs. YouTube told CNET that in addition to the Roku and Apple TV apps, YouTube TV will also come to older smart TVs, like Samsung TVs from 2014 and 2015, as well as Sony sets that use older Linux-based operating systems. YouTube TV competes with regular cable, of course, but also Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, PlayStation Vue and DirecTV Now, which are already available on more devices, including the Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Roku.