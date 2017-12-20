Amazon’s Fire TV devices add web browsers to access YouTube

Amazon says that its Silk browser has been optimized for Fire TV with an interface you can use to search, browse and launch curated bookmarks for the web with the Fire TV remote. "With full web browsers on Fire TV, our customers' entertainment and information options are greatly expanded," said Amazon's Marc Whitten in a statement. "We want to make it easy for customers to access the Web from the comfort of their couch."

Mark Mayo, a senior vice president at Firefox, says that his company's browser will let viewers "surface a multitude of web content — including videos." If using your phone or tablet to surf the web while watching content on Fire TV isn't enough, this should make some folks happy -- but probably not the ones at Google's HQ,.