BlackBerry Motion review: It's all about the battery life

The other usual flourishes are here too, like shortcuts for common actions in the app launcher and the ability to swipe up on app icons to see their related widgets. There are a few interface tweaks specific to this device, though: You can swipe your finger down the home button to pull down the notifications shade, and more importantly, you can assign up to three actions to the so-called "smart" convenience key. If you only have one action tied to the key -- say, firing up Google Maps -- tapping the button does just that. With multiple actions attached to the convenience key, though, you'll have to tap on the screen to make your selection. It's not nearly as elegant as the KEYone's approach, but then again, how could it be? You could map actions to just about every button on its physical keyboard -- that's 27 convenience keys to work with instead of just one.

Beyond the interface, BlackBerry Mobile also spent more time thinking about how to keep your important data under wraps. The result: a new feature called Locker mode that allows you to securely store your most sensitive files. Moving things into the locker is easy enough: Just select some items in the Files app and hit "Lock." Once done, you'll be prompted to authenticate every time you want to see your secrets. It's not as technically elegant as, say Samsung's Secure Folder -- which allows users to install a separate, private instance of an app that requires authentication to access -- but it's a step in the right direction.

More interesting is how you can snap a photo with the camera using the fingerprint sensor instead of tapping the on-screen shutter button, a move that sends the resulting shot straight into the locker. If some of your data is so important that it needs to be shielded from prying eyes, there's always the included privacy shade app. It obscures all of the screen except for a slim bar you can drag up and down. My life isn't nearly interesting enough to require this, but it's a nice touch for paranoiacs and people with codeword clearance.

And then there's our old friend DTEK, an app that rates how secure the Motion is at any given time. I imagine most business-oriented users will stay firmly in the "Excellent" category, but tinkerers and power users who install apps from outside the Play Store will definitely see their ratings docked. (Not that that matters to anyone who isn't beholden to an IT department.) DTEK hasn't changed much since it debuted on the BlackBerry Priv two years ago, but it's still a handy tool for managing app permissions and at least tries to make it easy for people to understand the importance of mobile device security.

Camera