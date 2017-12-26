Amazon's holiday bestsellers include smart plugs and toothbrushes

The hottest tech in other categories was decidedly strange at times, too. For instance, the best-selling beauty items were led by toothbrushes -- Philips' Sonicare Diamond rechargeable brush was the top worldwide item, while Oral-B's Black Pro 1000 was one of the US leaders. Robotic vacuums were "among" the bestsellers, as well. Hardware buying habits even spilled over into Amazon's digital media businesses, with an Instant Pot cookbook ruling the Kindle nonfiction charts.

This data doesn't completely reflect the technological zeitgeist, since people will frequently go elsewhere for specific devices (such as Apple, Google and Microsoft). However, it's a reminder that the biggest tech isn't necessarily the flashiest. In many cases, it's simple but functional products that make your life noticeably easier.