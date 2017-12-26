Elon Musk vows to build Tesla pickup truck 'right after' Model Y

Musk also agreed to tackle a number of features for existing cars. Most notably, he gave the nod to tech investor Jason Calacanis' request for an alert that lets your family know when your Tesla should arrive home. He also liked a request to use all the onboard cameras as dashcams, sign recognition and even a "Disco Mode" that would pulse the ambient lighting in sync with your music.

Many of those features are likely to take a while to arrive, provided they don't get cut. However, they d suggest that Tesla will have a laundry list of promises to tackle in 2018, and not just catch-ups like the inclusion of more original Autopilot features on newer vehicles.

I promise that we will make a pickup truck right after Model Y. Have had the core design/engineering elements in my mind for almost 5 years. Am dying to build it. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 26, 2017

Sure — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 26, 2017