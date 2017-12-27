Kanye West bought Kim Netflix and Apple stock for Christmas

It's Christmas morning in the Kardashian-West household. The family, possibly wearing Final Fantasy-inspired pyjamas, gathers under an enormous blinged-out tree. "Can we listen to Christmas songs?" North might ask, with the hopeful glee of a small child during the holidays. "Maybe later," says Yeezy, as he once again hits play on The Life of Pablo, which is definitely not streaming through Tidal. Kim chooses a gift from the mountains of presents piled up in their living room, and unwraps it to find a Disney toy, Apple headphones, Adidas socks and gift cards for Netflix and Amazon.
Now, for most people, this would be a decent festive haul, but Ye doesn't do things by halves, so naturally the next box contains stock -- yes, actual stock certificates -- for each of these companies. Thousands and thousands of dollars worth of stock. In fact, Kim's Christmas morn Instagram story reveals she received 920 Walt Disney shares, which are worth around $100,000, plus 995 shares of Adidas stock, among others. A savvy move by Kanye, as each of these companies have reported significant growth over the last year. And this was just "one" of her presents from Kanye, according to her post, which she captioned "best husband alert". When you already have so much stuff you end up buying stocks for your other half for Christmas, what else can there possibly be?