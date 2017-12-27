Kanye West bought Kim Netflix and Apple stock for Christmas

Now, for most people, this would be a decent festive haul, but Ye doesn't do things by halves, so naturally the next box contains stock -- yes, actual stock certificates -- for each of these companies. Thousands and thousands of dollars worth of stock. In fact, Kim's Christmas morn Instagram story reveals she received 920 Walt Disney shares, which are worth around $100,000, plus 995 shares of Adidas stock, among others. A savvy move by Kanye, as each of these companies have reported significant growth over the last year. And this was just "one" of her presents from Kanye, according to her post, which she captioned "best husband alert". When you already have so much stuff you end up buying stocks for your other half for Christmas, what else can there possibly be?