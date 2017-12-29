The cat pillow you've always wanted is now available for pre-order

Three weeks ago, Yukai Engineering wrapped up a successful Kickstarter campaign in which it raised approximately $110,000 for the Qoobo, which is a pillow with a robotic cat tail that responds to physical interaction with the user. Now, interested buyers in the US and Japan can pre-order the Qoobo for expected delivery in fall 2018. The US price is $89 per pillow.
The Qoobo was originally developed after a staff member was unable to keep a beloved cat. The company aimed to create a pillow that could provide comfort to that similar of what a cat or dog would. The goal was to make it feel like an actual animal was on your lap, in terms of weight, size, texture and tail movement.
The cat pillow runs on rechargeable batteries, and it will go for about 8 hours between charges. It weighs 1,000 grams, which is just over 2 lbs. The pillow comes in two colors, Husky Gray and French Brown. While it was originally crafted to provide comfort to seniors who aren't able to keep their pets anymore, this would also be a fun toy for a current cat owner to make their existing pets incredibly jealous.