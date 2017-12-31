OnePlus 5 beta adds the 5T's Face Unlock feature

OnePlus really didn't waste any time fulfilling its promise of bringing the 5T's Face Unlock feature to the original 5. The smartphone maker has rolled out an OxygenOS beta that lets OnePlus 5 owners sign in with a quick glimpse at their phone, just like those with newer handsets. This isn't a stable release, so you probably don't want to install this if you can't afford to deal with glitches, but it beats waiting weeks into 2018 to give the feature a try.