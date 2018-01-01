Show More Results

LG shows off the world's first 88-inch 8K OLED display

It's the largest and highest-resolution OLED screen to date.
Richard Lai, @richardlai
12h ago in AV
LG Display

Just as 4K and HDR are finally going mainstream, the ambitious folks at LG Display have also been busy pushing its OLED technology to 8K. Come CES, the Korean manufacturer will be letting attendees get up close with its new 88-inch 8K OLED display (can we just call it the "Triple 8?"), which is both the largest and the highest-resolution OLED panel to date. But as far as specs go, that's all we have for now.

Previously, the largest OLED screen size was 77 inches, and it "only" came in 4K. While this combination is currently offered to consumers by the likes of LG Electronics, Sony and Panasonic, they all source their large OLED panels from LG Display.

With its main rival Samsung Display having long shifted its focus from OLED TVs to QLED TVs, LG Display is now the sole large-size OLED display maker in the world. That said, with potential competition from other countries like Japan, LG Display has made huge investments to ensure that it continues to have the upper hand by ramping up OLED production capacity, as well as to make a bigger push into mobile OLED panels -- a market dominated by its Samsung counterpart. Part of this includes the construction of a new OLED plant outside of Korea for the first time -- in China's Guangzhou city, no less, and this was recently approved by the South Korean government.

In this article: 8k, av, ces2018, display, gear, lg, lgd, lgdisplay, oled, oledtv, screen, tv
By Richard Lai @richardlai

Richard's love for gadgets was probably triggered by an electric shock at the age of five while poking his finger into power sockets for no reason. He managed to destroy a few more desktops and phones until he was sent to England for school. Somehow he ended up in London, where he had the golden opportunity to buy a then senior editor a pint of lager, and here we are.

