LG's 2018 TVs get faster and smarter with Google Assistant, Alexa

There's no word yet on the OLED display prices, but if you'd rather stick to LCD technology that will likely be cheaper, LG's Super UHD lineup will have a similar Alpha 7 processor inside, and improved backlighting with denser LED zones. This year they're featuring "Advanced HDR by Technicolor" which includes support once again for HDR-10, Dolby Vision or Hybrid Log-Gamma encoded video, plus they're ready to decode any Dolby Atmos audio.

