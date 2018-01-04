‘Lost’ is now streaming on Hulu after leaving Netflix

It's been over seven years since the show aired its finale; And yes, Lost has become a byword for mystery shows with huge promises and few answers. But the show was, is, and shall be a treasure -- a series that tonally jogged between humor, terror, action and romance with erratic grace and occasional brilliance. In retrospect, Lost is nowhere near as cohesive as other highly-lauded shows, but its cocktail of supernatural events and all-too-human drama was potent enough to rule watercooler conversations for its whole six-season run. (And yes, I have been dying on this hill since it aired.)

You'll never be able to tune in alongside millions of fans again, but the show's existential quandaries are timeless. But should you want to fire up the pilot and join the 2004 zeitgeist, you can catch Lost on Hulu now.