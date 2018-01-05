The Golden Globes will stream live for the first time

You'll have an extra way to watch Netflix handle its nine Golden Globe nominations this year. For the first time ever, the television awards show will be streamed live on NBC's website, its app and other services like DirecTV Now, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, Sony PlayStation Vue and YouTube TV. This is in addition to Facebook's streaming of the red carpet activities before the ceremony.
Deadline notes that the live stream acknowledges a sea change in the way people consume television and other media. Many viewers haven't ever had a cable subscription, preferring to pay for things like CBS All Access and HBO Now a la carte. The 75th annual Golden Globes will air and stream live on January 7th at 8 PM ET.