GoPro plans to cut 300 jobs as Karma drone division struggles

GoPro was originally developing a drone with DJI, but elected to go it alone to develop the Karma. Shortly after it was released, however, buyers reported that it was dropping out of the sky, reportedly because its batteries were disconnecting. It also faced competition from DJI's Mavic Pro drone, which had features that the Karma lacked on release like a "follow me" mode.

The belt-tightening has hurt a lot of folks, particularly because it's the result of what seems like poor management decisions and sub-par engineering. However, the cutbacks appear to be improving the company's health, as it reported better earnings last quarter. And it's latest GoPro 6 camera, with better image quality and smoother stabilization, has generally met with solid reviews. Hopefully things will soon be less bumpy for the company's employees, too.